Frederic Lamar Manning

Survivors include her daughter, Victoria Manning; mother, Jean Dianne Manning; father, Freddie Manning; sister, Shelonda (Raymon) Payton; nephews, Raymon Isaiah, Braylon Josiah; aunts, Joyce Weir, Jennifer Williams, Linda Pearl Thompson; uncles, Verlon (Dorothy) Bates, Danny (Ruth) Manning; great-aunts, Mamie Taylor, Mattie Lou Pulce, Thelma Seay; great-uncle, Robert Beard; and many other family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

