Shelia Pruitte Anderson

Mrs. Anderson, age 58, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at her residence.

Born May 28, 1960, she was the daughter of Ruby Ailene Taylor Pruitte and the late Howard Lee Pruitte Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lynn Haynes; and a brother, Howard Lee Pruitte Jr.

Shelia is survived by her children, Daniel Clower Jr., Kristal Clower Sherill; grandchildren, Makayla Woods, ChiAnna Teachout; two great-grandchildren and two on the way; mother, Ruby Taylor Pruitte; sister, Chastity Renee Hubbard; brothers, Randy Pruitte, and his girlfriend, Miriam Eldridge, Charles "Bo John" Hubbard, and his wife; and aunts uncles and cousins.

Shelia was a good woman and will be missed by many, loved by all. She is gone but not forgotten.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

