Mt. Juliet to dedicate two new parks

The city will dedicate Eagle Park at 11 a.m. on West Division Street at Fourth Avenue. Overflow parking will be at Cloyd’s Church.

Eagle Park was an Eagle Scout project for John Forth with Troop 150. It’s a bicycle park aimed at increasing safety and awareness for young cyclists. Children can learn to ride a bike at the park, as well as the rules of the road.

The park is 100 yards long, 40 yards wide and in the shape of a figure eight as a mini-road course.

The Robinson Park dedication will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and Old Lebanon Dirt Road. Parking will be at the Robinson Center.

Bill and Phyllis Robinson with Robinson Properties donated 11 acres to the city to create the park. It features a half-mile wrap-around hiking trail and outdoor fitness equipment. Girl Scouts with Troop 425 worked to turn the park into a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

The park offers homes to birds, bees, bats, ladybugs and butterflies.