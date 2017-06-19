Pets of the Week

Summer is a sweet tan-and-white Labrador retriever-hound mix born in January. She came to New Leash on Life from a local animal control and is waiting for the day she can go to her own fur-ever home. Summer is a playful puppy, enjoying her time with some of the other dogs at the animal shelter, and she is also learning to play with toys. She is spayed, micro-chipped and has started her puppy vaccines. Summer is the warmest season of the year, and her joy of life will warm anyone’s heart. With an approved application, anyone can adopt her for $150.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Cleo is a beautiful 4-year-old black-and-white tuxedo cat. She came to New Leash on Life from a local animal control and would love to call someone’s place home. This lovely young lady comes down from her perch to meet everyone who walks into the open cat room. She will talk to someone until they give her the attention she knows she deserves. And she loves to have her belly rubbed. She isn’t a cat who especially enjoys being picked up and carried around, but she definitely enjoys being around people – and she even tolerates other cats. Cleo is litter-box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and is current on vaccinations. Cleo is all dressed up in her elegant tuxedo and she hopes she has somewhere to go – home.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Summer, Cleo and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Blossom the beagle. Blossom is about 9 years old, which might sound like a senior pet, but don’t tell Blossom that. She still has lots of fun in the play yard with other dogs and behaves well with the office cats. Blossom does best with a doggie door access to outside for potty time. She is in great health, spayed, current on shots, wormed, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. Someone looking to put a little “beagle love” in their life may come meet Blossom. Call the kennel for information at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, meet Thomas, a handsome buff tabby about 1 year old. Thomas is friendly and talkative. he gets along with other cats just fine. He was found as a stray but has shown excellent manners in his foster home. Thomas is fully vetted, neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. He is even micro-chipped. At surgery time, it was discovered Thomas has a heart murmur. This is not something that will get worse or shorten his life. It’s simply something that an adopter should be aware of in case Thomas needs any kind of other future vet care. Thomas does not need any medicine or special care for this. Anyone interested in a handsome, lovable kitty that will tell his secrets, please call Susan at 615-495-8531.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Calypso is a sweet young mountain cur found roaming a local neighborhood. When she was brought in to the shelter, she was scanned for a microchip and luckily had one. However, the excitement quickly dissipated, after countless attempts to contact her owners and even going to her home didn’t produce any results. Volunteers soon realized that her owners no longer wanted her and were not going to come claim her.

Calypso is a wonderful dog, and volunteers don’t understand why her family no longer wants her, but she is safe at the shelter and now available for adoption. She is awaiting a home where she will be loved and cared for as a true member of the family. She is full of life and always ready to play. She is up to date on all vaccinations and is spayed. Her adoption fee will be $75.

Please call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment, or come during “open hours” on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.