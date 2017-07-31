Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

True friends are hard to com,e by so when one is found, hang on to them. That’s Rose and Blanche. Rose is a 2-year-old brown tabby that found her way to the home of Blanche, where she had her babies, Sophia and Dorothy. Blanche helped Rose in all aspects of caring for the kittens. That’s a real friend. Blanche and Rose love spending time together and have become bonded. Rose is a little on the shy side but sweet. She seems to feel more secure with Blanche watching out for her, so once she’s comfortable, she loves getting attention. Blanche, a beautiful black-and-white shorthaired cat, is a social butterfly. She loves to greet everyone who comes in the open cat room. But all the while she’s making new friends, Blanche is looking out for Rose to make sure none of the other cats bother her. The hope is to adopt Rose and Blanche together. They sort of complete each other. Besides, everyone knows two cats are better than one. Both girls are spayed, litter box trained, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. A generous sponsor is paying a portion of their adoption fee, so the sweet girls can stay together. So come meet Rose and Blanche. Volunteers know someone will fall in love with both of them, just as they have.

Sgt. Carter, Rose, Blanche and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this girl is happy, but her name is Fancy. Fancy is about 10 months old, healthy and fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. She loves to play in the play yard with other dogs and happily meets people. She can be jumpy with excitement but will listen to correction. Fancy would love an active family to share lots of outside and playtime with. For information on this smiling face, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Little Smokey is one of the many kittens currently in foster care. She is a grey tabby about 12 weeks old and ready for her new home. Smokey has been in foster care and is used to being handled. She has good inside manners. She has been around other cats and dogs. Smokey is spayed, tested feline leukemia negative, current on shots and wormed. For more information on the sweet miss or any other of the available kittens, call or text Annelise at 615-594-0099. There is a $50 adoption fee for cats and kittens.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, John was adopted back in September 2013. Unfortunately, the family decided they have outgrown John, and it is “time for them to move on.”

John is a chocolate-colored male lab-pit mix. He loves to play fetch and needs a home with a fenced yard where he can run. Although he is a couple years older, no one would know that by the playful energy he has. He will bring you his food dish when it is empty and loves to be the center of attention. He has a great personality and really wants a family that will make him a member for life.

John is neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. He will require a bully breed application, but his adoption fee is only $75.