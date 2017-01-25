Phil Valentine: Trump begins to fix all that’s wrong with America

He’s been moving at mind-numbing speed. Heck, at this rate, he may cram four years into a month.

But there’s so much yet to be done. Within his first 100 days, Trump will cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities, establish a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two years for anyone violating a deportation order, put in place “extreme vetting” for anyone coming from a terrorist-sponsoring country, label China a currency manipulator and end their trade abuses, green light the Keystone Pipeline, lift restrictions on America’s energy reserves, cancel all payments to the U.N. climate change programs and divert that money to America’s water and environmental infrastructure.

Then there’s tax reform. The shift will be monumental. The most important change will be reducing the business tax rate to 15 percent. It’s now at 35 percent, the highest in the industrialized world. That alone will mean billions of dollars infused into our economy and millions of jobs created.

I continue to hear people say they hope he works with the Democrats. Have they lost their minds? All of the above changes are a direct result of horrific Democrat policies. If you’re trying to fix Washington, the last thing you do is compromise with the people who broke it.

If this sounds like an intractable position, it is. Too many politicians take pride in how often they reach across the aisle. Republicans are famous for doing that and drawing back a nub. Thank goodness Donald Trump is not a politician. He was elected to fix things, and fix things he is.

If there’s one thing you can give the Democrats, it’s the fact that they don’t waste an opportunity. When President Barack Obama took office, he joined with then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in implementing the Democrat agenda. And why not? The American people showed the poor judgment of putting the Democrats in charge of both houses of Congress and the presidency. They took full advantage of their good fortune. That’s how we got Obamacare and a slew of bad laws and policies that Trump is now having to clean up.

They even tried to pass cap-and-trade. Even the Democrats in the Senate couldn’t go quite that far. It wasn’t for lack of trying. At the time, I referred to the Pelosi-led House as the Kamikaze Congress. They knew the American people would wake up, and they were going to do as much damage as they could in the short time they had.

Now the American people have sent Trump to Washington to clean it up. They didn’t send him to be timid or compromising or bipartisan. They sent him to Washington to do exactly what he’s doing, rip as much of Obama’s legacy out by the roots as he can.

We tried this failed experiment of the government doing everything for everybody. It was a colossal failure. Dependence sounds all warm and fuzzy until you find yourself under the smothering blanket of big government. Trump is here to set us free.

Phil Valentine is a nationally syndicated talk radio host. Find him at philvalentine.com.