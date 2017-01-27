New Wilson County voter handbook now available

It’s the third edition of the free online handbook and provides a source of election and voting information for voters and candidates.

There are no elections scheduled for 2017, but in less than a year, candidates will begin to pick up petitions to qualify for 49 offices, which will appear on the 2018 August ballot. Voters and candidates can use the handbook to be aware of what offices are on the ballot and what the qualifications, duties and responsibilities are for the offices.

“Since the first voter handbook in 2014, it has become a go-to resource for voters and candidates as they prepare to campaign and vote,” said Phillip Warren, Wilson County administrator of elections. “The decision to run for office and who to vote for is challenging in every election. The Voter Handbook has readily accessible candidate and voter information to make challenges less daunting.”

Chapters on voter registration, qualifications for office and voting procedures are included to meet the inquiries of anyone with questions about any aspect of elections in Wilson County. Links to sites specific to offices and with more details about particular subjects are spread throughout the handbook giving the user even greater learning opportunities. As new sites with relevant information become available they are added to the Handbook to always keep it current.

“Giving voters and candidates access to information about elections and voting is a part of the Election Commission’s continued commitment to making the voting experience the best it can be,” Warren said. “Updating the handbook for each election cycle keeps it at the center of the many educational and informative resources available on our website.”

The next scheduled election is Aug. 2, 2018 with the federal and state primary and Wilson County general election. U.S. senator, Sixth District U.S. congressman, governor, 17th District state Senate, 46th District and 57th District state House, all 25 Wilson County commissioners, Wilson County mayor, trustee, court clerk, registrar of deeds, circuit court clerk, sheriff, five constables and three Wilson County school board members will be on the ballot. Petitions will be available Jan. 5, 2018.

“This handbook is useful to anyone interested in elections,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator of elections. “Whether you want to know about a particular office on the ballot or need more information about voting, this one publication has it all.”

The Election Commission accepts invitations from groups in Wilson County to talk about elections and voting. To learn more about elections, voting and how to become involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonelections.com.