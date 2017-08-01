Beavers wins straw poll at Rural Tennessee Speaks forum

“Our grassroots focus is already bearing fruit across the state, and my message of returning the Republican Party to governing by principle is resonating because of my record,” Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, said in a statement. “I’m the only candidate who’s been fighting the establishment for over 20 years and effectively advancing conservative policies in Nashville. The bottom line is that conservatives can’t be bought by the moderate millionaires, and there’s more than enough of us to win statewide for the first time in Tennessee’s history.”

Beavers won 66 votes, businessman Bill Lee came in second with 62 and the other candidates tallied 19 votes, combined.

The event was held at the Stewart County Visitors Center in Dover. Each dinner ticket included an entry into a drawing for a Ruger AR-556 rifle.

For more information on Rural Tennessee Speaks, visit ruraltnspeaks.com.