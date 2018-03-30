Preston George qualifies for District 25 Wilson County Commission seat

Jim Emberton, who doesn’t plan to seek re-election, currently holds the seat. Early voting in the race will be held from July 13 through July 28 with Election Day slated for Aug. 2. The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.

“I’ve always had a heart for service,” said George. “I had the opportunity represent Wilson Central High School as an appointed member to the Student School Board. During my time on the board, I was able to take part in revising vital school board policy and work directly with top county and school officials to address the impact of new commercial construction on traffic patterns at Wilson Central in order to arrive at a commonsense resolution. It was through this hands-on experience that I began to see how well different levels of county government can work together when they actually try to work together.”

In the coming years, Wilson County will be faced with several challenges due to a growing population. George said maintaining and improving upon our current infrastructure, developing long-term strategies to deal with the booming enrollment in public schools and holding onto small-town values and charm will all be tasks in the face of a new wave of urbanization moving toward the county.

George said he wants Wilson County to grow, but maintained such growth must not erode the bedrock values that keep the county great. He believes small business is the driving force of the local economy, and the best kind of government is a small government.

“The time spent going door to door meeting new friends and old neighbors while gathering signatures on my petition has been invigorating,” George said. “Being able to get out in the community and listen to the concerns expressed regarding the direction of our county is what keeps me going. I am out to prove that my generation is ready, willing and able to step up to the plate and take on the responsibility of leading Wilson County into the future. I know there are some who will have reservations about passing the torch to the next generation. That is why I believe is it so important to continue working hard to earn their trust if I ever intend to earn their vote.”

George and his family attend Green Hill Church in Mt. Juliet, where they are active members in the congregation. George previously served on the Student School Board, Youth Leadership Wilson and Future Farmers of America while at Wilson Central. He is currently enrolled at Tennessee Tech University, where he is working toward a degree in political science and agriculture.