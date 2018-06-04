On Trump administration’s 500th day, attorney general announces 311 new assistant US attorney positions

In the largest increase in decades, the Department of Justice allocated 311 new assistant U.S. attorneys to assist in priority areas. The allocations are 190 violent crime prosecutors, 86 civil enforcement prosecutors and 35 additional immigration prosecutors. Many of the civil enforcement AUSA’s will support the newly created Prescription Interdiction and Litigation Task Force, which targets the opioid crisis at every level of the distribution system.

“Under President Trump’s strong leadership, the Department of Justice is going on offense against violent crime, illegal immigration, and the opioid crisis – and today we are sending in reinforcements,” said Sessions. “We have a saying in my office that a new federal prosecutor is ‘the coin of the realm.’ When we can eliminate wasteful spending, one of my first questions to my staff is if we can deploy more prosecutors to where they are needed. I have personally worked to re-purpose existing funds to support this critical mission, and as a former federal prosecutor myself, my expectations could not be higher. These exceptional and talented prosecutors are key leaders in our crime fighting partnership. This addition of new assistant U.S. attorney positions represents the largest increase in decades.”

In the Middle District of Tennessee, three of the AUSAs will focus on violent crime, and one AUSA will be dedicated to civil enforcement.

“We are serious about reducing violent crime and confronting the opioid crisis head-on,” said Cochran. “Under Attorney General Sessions’ leadership, we are getting back to the basics of enforcing our nation’s laws and removing violent offenders from our communities. The addition of these prosecutors is long overdue and will enable our office to more effectively support our law enforcement partners at the state and local level. These additional prosecutors will have a devastating effect on violent criminals who continue to operate in the Middle District and will also enable our office to hold those accountable who continue to fuel the opioid epidemic.”

With the positions, five additional violent crime prosecutors were added in the Middle District of Tennessee in the last six months.