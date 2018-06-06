Murphy qualifies to run for Wilson County register of deeds

Spickard served as registrar for 20 years. Murphy will face Justin Davis to replace Spickard in the Wilson County General Election on Aug. 2.

“With Mr. Spickard’s decision to step down and his endorsement, I am proud to run as a candidate for the Wilson County register of deeds,” Murphy said.

Murphy is a a 1980 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. She earned her certified public administrator certificate from the University of Tennessee in 2008. She is a member of the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, Cedars Seniors, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Wilson County Gardeners Guild, the Mt. Juliet-West Wilson Lions Club and the Wilson County chapter of the Tennessee State University Alumni Association.

In 1983, Murphy started work in her family’s business, J&M Machine, and continued to work there for 24 years as the office manager. She managed eight to 15 employees and was responsible for all accounting functions and related business decisions.

In January 2007, she started work in the property assessor’s office. Her duties were deed transfers, greenbelt applications for farmers, exemption of property such as churches and prorations and sales ratios for the state Department of Property Assessment.

In 2016, Murphy started work for Spickard in the register of deeds office said she and adapted to the responsibilities and tasks at hand. Her duties include recording various documents – paper and electronic – such as deeds, trust deeds and plats to mention a few, accounts receivable, billing, setting up web accounts, processing payroll and assisting customers.

“It is my passion to serve the citizens of Wilson County by providing excellent customer service and the latest technology available,” Murphy said. “I will take time and interest to help every customer in order to meet their needs. The register of deeds is a constitutional office established by the Tennessee legislature as a custodian of legal documents pertaining to real property. Nearly every citizen will invest in real property at some point in his or her life. Most of the time, it will be the largest investment these citizens ever make. Therefore, the integrity of these records as far back as 1796 is extremely important.”

Murphy said the register of deeds office took in $9 million in the last fiscal year, which included about $8 million in mortgage and conveyance taxes collected for the state and various recording fees retained at the county level. The office retains a commission for handling state taxes.

“The office needs an experienced and knowledgeable manager to oversee the operations of the office,” Murphy said. “With my proven history and work ethic, I have no doubt I will serve Wilson County as it so deserves. I am the candidate with 11 years of experience, hard working and plan to keep the office running smoothly during the transition. I believe in leading by example, not follow by example. We have a professional office, and I intend to keep it that way.

“It would be a great privilege to be entrusted by the voters to maintain and protect our land records of this county. I will provide prompt, courteous and efficient customer service.

I am asking you to support me by voting Jackie Murphy as register of deeds on Aug. 2. You will not regret it.”