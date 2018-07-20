Jerry Beavers makes run for District 17 GOP state executive committeeman

Beavers retired after 38 and a half years at United Parcel Service. He is married to former state Sen. Mae Beavers. They have two sons, who are married, and five grandchildren. He attended Trevecca Nazarene University.

Beavers has been involved in the Wilson County Republican Party for the last 28 years. He was elected as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2016 to nominate current President Donald J. Trump. He also served as co-chair for Trump in Wilson County, organizing the county and opening a headquarters in Mt. Juliet. He and his wife also served as co-chairs for the Sixth Congressional District for the Trump campaign.

Beavers said he has always been active in the party and with various Republican campaigns, donating, working and promoting Republican candidates.

“I am for closed primaries and would support and vote for a Resolution to our legislature on that issue,” Beavers said. “I would appreciate your vote and support in my election to represent you on the Republican State Executive Committee.”