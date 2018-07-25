Burks makes run at school board Zone 2 seat

He became involved with Watertown Elementary School in the fall 2015 due to mold issues that were discovered in the fourth- and fifth-grade buildings. During the process of raising parents’ concerns to the school board, several individuals asked Burks to consider running for school board to represent Zone 2.

“I bring different ideas and thoughts to the table to help lead the school system during this incredible growth in Wilson County,” Burks said. “While I am not an educator, I am a concerned parent.

Burks said he’s spoken to several teachers and staff members of the Learning Center to gain knowledge directly from the source. He wants to understand the strains that are placed on educators. He said he also contacted the state Department of Education to obtain a copy of the TN Ready contract to understand if any language is in it to hold Questar Assessment accountable for the issues during the last testing debacle.

Burks works for Bay’s Southern Bread-Specialty Breads as its director of quality assurance. He is married to Shannon, who is active in the Watertown community and leads Girl Scout Troop No. 923. David and Shannon Burks are the parents to four children, three of whom are in the school system at Watertown, and their youngest is 2.

Burks has coached several teams in the Watertown basketball recreational league and AAU. He and his two sons are active in Wilson County 4-H showing registered Angus cattle. He is also a graduate of Purdue University with an animal science degree.

Burks, along with Matt Mock, challenged incumbent Bill Robinson for the Zone 2 seat on the Wilson County Board of Education in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting ends July 28.