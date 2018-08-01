Last-minute reminders for Election Day voters

A total of 626,894 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended Saturday. In Wilson County, there was a nearly 50-percent higher voter turnout during early voting this year compared to 2014. A total of 17,473 voters or about 22 percent of the total voter turnout took to the polls for early voting this year compared to 11,686 in 2014, a difference of 5,787 votes. At the end of early voting in Wilson County, 777 votes separated the vote count from the total vote count in 2014, including Election Day.

In primary early voting in Wilson County, both Republican and Democrat vote counts also increased compared to 2014. More than 80 percent more Democrat votes were cast this year compared to 2014, and about 47 percent more Republican votes were cast compared to 2014.

Voters who plan to vote Thursday can download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more. The platform is also available at govotetn.com.

Polls will open Thursday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. in Wilson County.

Flexibility among voters may also help speed up the process. Midmorning and midafternoon are usually slower times at polling locations, while early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identifications are not acceptable.

To get more information about what types of identification are acceptable, call 877-850-4959.

Unofficial election results from Thursday’s election will be posted at elections.tn.gov and at lebanondemocrat.com.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their polling officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows them to move through the process faster.

People with questions or concerns about the voting process may visit govotetn.com or call the division of elections at 877-850-4959.