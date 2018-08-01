Last-minute reminders for Election Day voters

A total of 626,894 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended Saturday. In Wilson County, there was a nearly 50-percent higher voter turnout during early voting this year compared to 2014. A total of 17,473 voters or about 22 percent of the total voter turnout took to the polls for early voting this year compared to 11,686 in 2014, a difference of 5,787 votes. At the end of early voting in Wilson County, 777 votes separated the vote count from the total vote count in 2014, including Election Day.

In primary early voting in Wilson County, both Republican and Democrat vote counts also increased compared to 2014. More than 80 percent more Democrat votes were cast this year compared to 2014, and about 47 percent more Republican votes were cast compared to 2014.

Voters who plan to vote Thursday can download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more. The platform is also available at govotetn.com.

Polls will open Thursday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. in Wilson County.

Flexibility among voters may also help speed up the process. Midmorning and midafternoon are usually slower times at polling locations, while early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identifications are not acceptable.

To get more information about what types of identification are acceptable, call 877-850-4959.

Unofficial election results from Thursday’s election will be posted at elections.tn.gov and at lebanondemocrat.com.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their polling officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows them to move through the process faster.

People with questions or concerns about the voting process may visit govotetn.com or call the division of elections at 877-850-4959.

Who’s Running?

Republican and Democrat

State Primaries

Governor (no incumbent)

Republican

• Diane Black

• Randy Boyd

• Beth Harwell

• Bill Lee

• Basil Marceaux Sr.

• Kay White

Democrat

• Karl Dean

• Craig Fitzhugh

• Mezainne Vale Payne

U.S. Senate

Republican

• Marsha Blackburn

• Aaron L. Pettigrew

Democrat

• Phil Bredesen

• Gary Davis

• John Wolfe

U.S. Congress 6th District (no incumbent)

Republican

• Bob Corlew

• Judd Matheny

• Christopher Brian Monday

• John Rose

• Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio

Democrat

• Dawn Barlow

• Christopher Martin Finley

• Peter Heffernan

• Merrilee Wineinger

State District 17 Senate

Republican

• Mark Pody (incumbent)

Democrat

• Mary Alice Carfi

State District 46 House of

Representatives (no incumbent)

Republican

• Clark Boyd (incumbent)

• Menda McCall Holmes

Democrat

• Mark Cagle

• Faye Northcutt-Knox

State District 57 House of

Representatives

Republican

• Susan Lynn (incumbent)

• Aaron Shane

Democrat

• Jordan Cole

State Executive Committeeman District 17

Republican

• Jerry Beavers

• Dwayne Craighead

Democrat

• Aubrey T. Givens

State Executive Committeewoman District 17

Republican

• Terri Nicholson

• Jennifer Franklin Winfree

Democrat

• Carol Brown Andrews

Wilson County General Election

Wilson County Mayor

• Randall Hutto (incumbent)

• Mae Beavers

Trustee

• Jim Major (incumbent)

• Al Partee Jr.

Register of Deeds

• Justin Davis

• Jackie Murphy

Wilson County Clerk

• Jim Goodall (incumbent)

Circuit Court Clerk

• Debbie Moss (incumbent)

Sheriff

• Robert Bryan (incumbent)

• Ray Justice

Wilson County Board of

Education Zone 2

• Bill Robinson (incumbent)

• Matthew Mock

• David Burks

Wilson County Board of

Education Zone 4

• Linda Armistead (incumbent)

• Maurisa Pasick

Wilson County Board of

Education Zone 6

• Johnie Payton (incumbent)

• Kimberly McGee

Wilson County Board of

Education Zone 7

• Gwynne Queener (incumbent)

• Chad Karl

• James “Rusty” Keith

Lebanon Special School District At-Large Member

• Steve D. Jones (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 1

• Robert Fields

• Tim Roehler

Wilson County Commission District 2

• Cyndi Bannach

• Howard Blaydes

• Jeff Hartline

Wilson County Commission District 3

• Bobby Franklin (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 4

• Chad Barnard (incumbent)

• Ken Shorey

Wilson County Commission District 5

• Jerry McFarland (incumbent)

• Bill Jones

Wilson County Commission District 6

• Kenny Reich (incumbent)

• Kevin Graves

Wilson County Commission District 7

• Terry Scruggs (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 8

• Frank Bush (incumbent)

• Kevin Costley

Wilson County Commission District 9

• Sara Patton (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 10

• Dan Walker (incumbent)

• Stephen Thomas

Wilson County Commission District 11

• John Gentry (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission

District 12

• Terry Ashe (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission

District 13

• Sonja Robinson (incumbent)

• Philip Delozier

• Dallas R. Farmer

Wilson County Commission

District 14

• Bob Clarke

• Tommy Jones

• Michael Ramsey

Wilson County Commission

District 15

• Chris Dowell

• Charmaine H. Major

Wilson County Commission

District 16

• Diane Weathers (incumbent)

• Todd Almond

Wilson County Commission

District 17

• Gary Keith (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission

District 18

• Lauren Breeze

• Bob Richie

Wilson County Commission

District 19

• William Glover (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission

District 20

• Annette Stafford (incumbent)

• Michael Anthony Neal

Wilson County Commission

District 21

• Mike Kurtz

• Eugene Murray

Wilson County Commission

District 22

• Wendell Marlowe (incumbent)

• Henry Jackson

• John Jankowich

• Matt Wilson

Wilson County Commission

District 23

• Sue Vanatta (incumbent)

• Billy King

Wilson County Commission

District 24

• Joy Bishop (incumbent)

• Kristi Galligan

Wilson County Commission

District 25

• Arlie Bragg

• Preston George

• John Wayne Hamblen

• Justin Smith

Constable Zone 1

• Jacob A. Austin

Constable Zone 2

• Wesley Winthrop Thompson III

Constable Zone 3

• Frank Guzman

• Alan Kaiser

Constable Zone 4

• Jenny Lenning-Faulk

• Thomas Marshalek

Constable Zone 5

• Ronnie Greer