Boyd to face Cagle, Lynn defeats Shane in state House races

Boyd unofficially garnered 9,205 votes to Holmes’ 1,757 to win with 84 percent of the vote. He will next take on Democrat challenger Mark Cagle, who defeated Faye Northcutt-Knox to win his party’s nomination, in the Nov. 6 general election.

Cagle defeated Northcutt-Knox 1,890 to 1,651 votes.

“We made a commitment of running a positive campaign,” Boyd said. “In a time when mudslinging has become a norm, we decided to keep it clean, and I believe it paid off for us.

“I’m very humbled and honored to receive the Republican nomination for District 46 state representative. I worked hard in the House this past term and hope to continue that work moving forward.”

The Wilson County Commission appointed Boyd to serve the remainder of current Sen. Mark Pody’s term in January after Pody won a special election for the seat vacated last year by Mae Beavers.

In the District 57 House race, state Rep. Susan Lynn unofficially defeated challenger Aaron Shane 8,686 to 4,537 votes to win the Republican nomination. She will face Democrat Jordan Cole, who was unopposed in the primary, in the Nov. 6 general election.

“I’m really proud of the race my team and I won,” Lynn said. “We kept it clean, and that’s the way we wanted it. I’m very grateful to the voters for their support.”

In the primary races for state Senate in District 17, Pody picked up the Republican nomination, and Mary Alice Carfi won the Democrat nomination, as each was unopposed in their respective party’s primary. Pody and Carfi will vie for the Senate seat in the Nov. 6 general election.

Jerry Beavers defeated Dwayne Craighead, 15,801-13,204, for Republican state executive committeeman in District 17, and Terri Nicholson defeated Jennifer Franklin Winfree, 14,142-13,502, for Republican state executive committeewoman.

Aubrey T. Givens was unopposed for Democrat state committeeman in District 17 as was Carol Brown Andrews for Democrat state committeewoman in District 17.