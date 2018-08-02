Bryan re-elected Wilson County sheriff, Murphy wins register of deeds, Major re-elected trustee

Bryan, who has served in the role of Wilson County sheriff since 2012, has served Wilson County for 29 years in various law enforcement roles. He beat challenger and Mt. Juliet City Commissioner Ray Justice with 19,863 votes compared to Justice’s 8,750.

Around 200-300 people were estimated to have attended Bryan’s watch party at the National Guard Armory in Lebanon, while Justice held his watch party at the Holiday Inn Express at Providence in Mt. Juliet.

“It’s humbling whenever you get the support that was showed tonight, and I just want to take this time to thank everyone who came out and supported me,” Bryan said. “My family, all my friends and just the citizens of Wilson County for showing their support for me tonight – it’s just humbling.”

When asked what his plan was in the next term as sheriff, Bryan said he wants to find ways to successfully tackle the growth in Wilson County.

“The main thing we’re facing right now is all the growth in the county,” Bryan said. “Everything in the county is being impacted by growth, so that’s the No. 1 goal is to try and stay out in front of that and come up with a plan to carry us into the future.”

Although Justice lost the race, he had nothing but support to show for his competitor.

“Well, obviously it didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Justice said. “But we ran as clean and as upfront and honest a race as we could possibly run, and I’m very proud of the way we handled it – and when I say ‘we,’ I mean myself and Robert Bryan. I’m proud of him, as well.

“I’m going to continue to be the city commissioner for my district in Mt. Juliet and do everything in my power to make my district and Mt. Juliet the best place in the state of Tennessee to live.”

WILSON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

Voters selected their next register of deeds on Thursday, and elected Jackie Murphy to the position.

Murphy, a lifelong resident of Wilson County who currently works in the register of deeds office under retiring John “Bev” Spickard, won 17,821 votes compared to Justin Davis’ 9,973 votes.

About 50 people filled the Partee House in Lebanon to show support and celebrate Murphy’s victory, where she addressed the crowd of supporters.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has backed me, helped me, supported me through this journey. I have never went through such a journey in my life,” Murphy said. “We pulled it off, folks, we pulled it off.”

Davis had a near equal turnout to his watch party at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club, where he expressed his gratitude for his supporters.

“I’m thankful for everybody who supported me and all the wonderful people I’ve met in the county,” Davis said. “There’s so many wonderful people in this county, and I really appreciate everybody for helping me out. And all the other candidates running for office gave me a whole other perspective on people putting themselves out there and running for office and public service, so I see it all in a whole new light now, because it’s hard work.”

WILSON COUNTY TRUSTEE



Incumbent Jim Major won re-election against challenger Al Partee Jr. for Wilson County trustee

Major garnered 23,477 votes compared to Partee Jr.’s 4,134 votes.

Major, a lifelong resident of Wilson County has served as Wilson County’s trustee since 2006.

Neither candidate could be reached for comment.

The election results are unofficial until the results are certified next week.