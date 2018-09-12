Local Libertarian Scott announces candidacy for governor

“I have spoken with so many Tennesseans who are tired of the divisiveness of the two-party duopoly. They want more choices. This is the reason I am running for governor,” Scott said.

Scott said Article I, Section 5 of the Tennessee Constitution declares, “election shall be free and equal.” However, there are major challenges in giving voters candidate diversity due to the inequities of ballot access for minor parties, she said.

According to Scott, in order for third-party candidates to have their party affiliation listed on the ballot, the party must gather the signatures of registered voters equal to at least 2.5 percent of the total number of votes cast for gubernatorial candidates in the most recent election of governor.

“To be listed as a Libertarian, 33,844 additional signatures were needed,” said Scott. “Republican and Democratic candidates only need 25.”

Although Scott is a member of the Libertarian party, she said she will be listed on the ballot as an independent.

“The state mandates private citizens disclose information in order to vote, but it won’t disclose what is truly on its ballot. This is misleading and causes voter confusion,” Scott stated.

Scott served two terms as a Wilson County commissioner from 2002 until 2010.

“People were disappointed that I did not seek a third term,” said Scott. “As a Libertarian, I learned to work with other commissioners by focusing on the issue. It’s about listening to each other and engaging in respectful discussion. You realize quickly that you have the same goal; it’s the means to that goal that may be different.”

Scott said her campaign is focused to reduce the size and scope of government through fiscal responsibility and free-market solutions while protecting individual liberty.

“People are tired of the ridiculous laws restricting personal freedom passed by our state legislators. They are also tired of all the unconstitutional federal mandates on both their personal liberty and the family budget,” said Scott. “Tennesseans need a strong leader who will get government out of their way.

“If I am elected, I will work for the citizens to make sure our state government is spending our tax dollars efficiently and being openly accountable for every dollar spent. I invite the people of the district to review my track record as county commissioner, and I ask them for their vote Nov. 6.”

For more information or to get involved with the campaign, visit electheatherscott.com.

The Libertarian Party is the largest third political party in the country and will have 15 gubernatorial candidates on the November ballot. For more information on the party, its elected officials and ballot access, visit lptn.org.