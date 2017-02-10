Rotary to present ‘Healthy Relationships’ next week

Dr. Joe Malone will present the program. Malone examines the underlying brain chemistry and physiology, as well as sociology and psychology, in an attempt to help both males and females better understand themselves and the other sex.

In relationships with the opposite sex, including friendship, familial or romantic, knowledge can be helpful and sometimes even saving to the relationship.

People are often puzzled by the way the opposite gender things and even more by the way they behave, with questions like: Why do women like to use the restroom in groups? Why don’t men call when they say them will? Why are women so affected by what other women say and think about them? Why are some men resistant to long-term commitment?

The program will serve as a lesson in gender communication and a boost to individual confidence.

Malone is an adjunct faculty member at Middle Tennessee State University. His classes range from health and wellness to personal conditioning. His area of specialization is women’s health-related fitness with an emphasis on health psychology.

Prior to going to MTSU, Malone served as a fitness professional and coached football and track. He has an extensive background in the neuropsychological underpinnings to behavioral health.

Malone developed an expertise in team building and biopsychosocial-based stress reduction. He has spoken and been published nationally on health promotion. Malone also served as past president of the Nashville Community Health and Wellness Team.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club.

