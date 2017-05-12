logo

high school soccer

Mt. Juliet ends season for Wilson Central

Staff Reports • May 12, 2017 at 8:28 PM

Mt. Juliet defeated Wilson Central 4-1 in the District 9-AAA Tournament on Wednesday night to end the Wildcats’ season in boys soccer. 

The lone goal for the Wildcats came from senior Tyler Gilbert, assisted by senior James Graham. 

Wildcats finished with a 11-4-2 record, which eclipsed the 10-win mark for the second time in as many seasons. The overall record for the past two seasons was 24-8-2. 

Wilson Central had several regular- and post-season honors, which included senior Kellen Lively named keeper of the year. Graham and Gilbert, along with sophomores Barrett Streeter and Lucas Anderson, were named first-team All-District. Sophomore Mo Awad was named second-team All-District. 

Graham and Lively were named to the District 9-AAA all-tournament team.

