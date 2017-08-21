Lebanon, Wilson Central play to 3-3 draw

In between, Central’s Lexi Hardin scored twice for the visitors as the Lady Wildcats climbed from a 2-1 halftime deficit to a 3-2 lead with 21:33 to play.

Redmond, who put Lebanon on the board 5:30 in, booted in the tying goal with 17:07 to play.

Ashley Grimes scored midway through the first half to lift Lebanon to a 2-0 lead.

Emma Brewer connected with just under five minutes left to bring Central into a 2-2 tie.

Wilson Central is scheduled to travel to LaVergne on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Lebanon is set for a trip to Beech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.