Second-half goals carry Phoenix women to championship game

The Phoenix reached the championship match of the conference tournament for the fifth time in six seasons since rejoining the Mid-South Conference in 2012. CU will take on the winner of Thursday’s late match between Lindsey Wilson and Georgetown College at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green.

Campbellsville goalkeeper Amanda Howard tackled Savannah Moreland in the box 13 minutes into the second half, giving the Phoenix a penalty kick. Haddock converted her fourth PK of the season for a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later Emily Shires slid a pass through the defense to Holloway, who beat Howard far post for her 11th goal of the year. Howard faces 16 total shots in the match, making five saves.

Cumberland’s Ashley Kambeitz recorded her 10th shutout of the year, collecting three saves against eight Campbellsville shots.