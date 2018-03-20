Nashville Soccer Club representative kicks it with Lebanon Noon Rotary Club

“Nashville professional soccer is here,” is the message Jones brought to the club, and the now-professional soccer team will play its first home game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

“It’s not semi-professional, it’s not amateur by any means,” said Jones. “It is full-fledged professional soccer. These guys will be, this is how they make their living; this is their career. Our front office, this is our career. It’s not a hobby; it’s not a passion.”

Jones helped start the club in 2013 as the Nashville Football Club. The organization was totally amateur and none of the players or him were paid.

“When we founded Nashville SC in 2013, we really had Vista-print T-shirts as jerseys with iron-on numbers. We’ve all been there, whether it’s youth or whatever,” said Jones. “It was as bootstraps, grassroots as it gets. When I ran that team, I didn’t get paid for three years. It was a passion project for myself and a few other people who really wanted to grow soccer and get a professional team here.”

The USL team will play most of its home games in 2018 in the Nashville Sounds’ First Tennessee Park, which will be converted into a soccer field for each of the team’s games. The opening game Saturday, however, will be played at Nissan Stadium.

“You’re probably wondering, how in the world do you play soccer in a baseball stadium? You get creative,” said Jones. “What we’re going to have to do is, where the mound is and where the infield is, every single time we play a home game, they’re going to knock that mound down, and they’re going to sod everywhere that there is dirt. Not a cheap undertaking, but because of how much we’ve invested into our coaching staff, our technical staff, and because of how much we’re going to invest in our players, it’s kind of like if you had a Lamborghini and then you put a four-cylinder in it. It doesn’t make much sense.”

The Major League Soccer organization took notice of Nashville’s soccer fan base last summer when the city had the second largest attendance of the 12 European professional soccer games played in the U.S.

The only game that drew bigger attendance was in Miami between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Jones hopes the large fan base can lead to the Nashville Soccer Club eventually moving up to the Major League Soccer organization, which is a step above the USL.

“We’ve got 30,000 kids in the Mid-State alone who are registered to play the sport of soccer,” said Jones. “With the [Nashville Predators] they’ve done a phenomenal job, but when they showed up in Nashville, maybe one or two adult leagues were playing hockey. There were no high school teams like there are now. So, for us to come in, and right off the bat we have 30,000; to have that head start and to see what the Predators have become, if we can just follow their lead, we have no idea how high is high for this.”

After Jones, Jacobs spoke to talk about the expectations for the first-year team.

“We had a very ambitious preseason,” said Jacobs. “We played against three different teams in Major League Soccer. We played Atlanta United here at First Tennessee Park. We went down to Florida and played the Chicago Fire and tied them 0-0 in an exhibition match. Then went over to Orlando, Florida, played against Orlando City and beat them 3-1. It’s good to know that we’ve got a team, you know, you think about any business, any company, any youth sports team you put together, an organization or group, how critical it is to be able to merge a group together so quickly.”

“The opportunities for this club, this organization and this city are unlimited,” said Jacobs.

For more information on the Nashville Soccer League and to keep up with the team’s roster, schedule and other information, visit nashvillesc.com.