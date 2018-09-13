Cumberland women ranked ninth in NAIA coaches' poll

The Phoenix (6-0-0) collected a 2-1 win over fifth-ranked Southeastern University at home last Saturday, the second victory over a ranked opponent this season. Freshman Haley Stevens got Cumberland on the board in the eighth minute and Mariah Aplin netted the game-winner in the 57th minute.

CU recorded a 7-0 win at Asbury University on Tuesday evening, with Rebecca Holloway netting four goals with two assists, including a score just 88 seconds into the match. Holloway has 13 goals and four assists through six matches for the Phoenix, tied for second nationally in goals and second in the country in points.

Cumberland has allowed just one goal through six matches as well, outscoring its opponents, 29-1.

The Phoenix will play host to Madonna University this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.