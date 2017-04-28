Big third lifts Lebanon past Central

Anna Bennett’s bases-loaded double to right field was the big blow in the third. It was one of her two two-baggers as the Lady Devils banged out 22 hits.

Bailey Lasater hit her first career home run in the sixth inning after having doubled and singled. Brianna Nagelhout drove in a run on two singles and blasted a two-run homer to right in the fifth. Madi Kimble hit a bases-loaded triple to right-center field to end the game.

Morgan Jones and Aaryn Grace Lester each drove in a run on two singles. Brittany Harris had three singles and a double while Megan Jaselskis doubled and singled. Winning pitcher Anna Smallwood had an RBI single in the third. Macy Lee and Mikiah Prince also singled as Lebanon improved to 16-13-1 for the season and 9-3 in District 9-AAA.

Brooke Pfefferle had two of Central’s nine hits, including a two-run double in the sixth inning. Claire Smith had a second-inning RBI single to pull the Lady Wildcats into a 1-1 tie. Eboni Jordan’s RBI single put the visitors briefly in front 2-1 in the top of the third. Paige Robinson singled twice and Kaylee Richetto and Laney Tucker once each as the visitors fell to 19-13-1, 6-4.

Lebanon will visit Mt. Juliet for a makeup game at 5 p.m. Monday. Central will visit Station Camp for a 4 p.m. double header Monday.

Fast start sends Tigerettes to triumph

WATERTOWN — After retiring Katie Wilson’s No. 12 jersey, her Watertown teammates jumped on Smith County for four runs in the first inning of a 7-2 win Friday night.

Alicia House made the lead stand by scattering seven hits and no walks.

After Smith County closed to within 4-2 in the second inning, Watertown got three in the third as the Tigerettes finished with eight hits.

Bailey Griffin homered and drove in three runs while Kaleighga Carter had two RBI on as man hits, including a double. Ashlea Dickens doubled and singled while Amber Wright doubled.