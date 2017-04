Taelor Chang drove in two runs on three hits to lead the Lady Saints. Lily Beth Waddle and Haley Reese added two hits apiece.

Kayleigh Vaught struck out four in two innings in the circle for the Lady Saints,

Aly Dickerson drove in Tuckers Crossroads’ run as she and Callie Buhler had the Lady Hornets’ only hits.

Tuckers Crossroads will travel to Walter J. Baird on Monday for a 4 p.m. game in the Lady Hornets’ season finale.