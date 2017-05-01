Southside shuts out C-O in 8th-Grade Day

Kayleigh Vaught, one of the four Lady Saint eighth-graders, allowed four hits and no walks while striking out two in four innings.

Southside scored on a first-inning error and added four in the second as Sarah Kizer and Lily Beth Waddle had RBI singles and Vaught a walk.Waddle and Kizer each had two hits.

The other Lady Saint eighth-graders are Madison McDonald, Kassey Brown and Amanda Davis.

TXR drops finale 6-1 at WJB

Walter J. Baird tied the score in the fourth inning and took the lead for good with three in the fifth as the Lady Devils ended Tuckers Crossroads’ season with a 6-1 win Monday at WJB.

Tuckers scored in the first inning on an RBI by Gabby Burton, who banged out two hits.

Aly Dickerson pitched five innings and struck out nine before leaving the game after taking a line drive to her pitching hand. Bre Buhler came on and fanned two to end the contest.

Buhler and Dickerson each added a hit.

Tigerettes triumph 10-0 in finale

WATERTOWN — Watertown closed its season Friday with a 10-0 triumph over Carroll-Oakland at Three Forks Park.

Brittni Allison homered and doubled as she, Gracie Netherton and Zoe Baskin each scored twice for the Tigerettes while Abbey Cooper, Madi Reeder and Alie Tunks crossed the plate once apiece.