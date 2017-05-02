Lady ‘Cats climb from behind to outscore Portland 13-6

The Lady Panthers led 6-1 through two innings before the Lady Wildcats climbed back with eight runs in the fifth.

Claire Smith, who singled and scored on an error of Brooke Pfefferle’s single for a short-lived 1-0 lead in the top of the first, homered to open the Central fifth.

Pfefferle and Alaina Morris singled and Eboni Jordan reached on an error to load the bases. Kenzie Meador and Laney Tucker singled in a run apiece. Pinch-hitter Morgan Stokes drew a bases-loaded walk. Paige Robinson singled to left to pull Central into a 6-6 tie. Smith walks to force in the go-ahead run. Pfefferle draws another bases-filled RBI walk before Morris reached on a run-scoring error.

Four more Lady Wildcats scored in the sixth on an error, four singles and a hit batter.

Ashley Foster pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief for the win, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 22-13-1 for the season and 9-4 in the district.

Central will play host to Mt. Juliet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Both teams and Lebanon are jostling for the Nos. 2-4 seeds for the district tournament behind Beech, which clinched No. 1 by beating Lebanon on Tuesday. The three Wilson County teams and Beech have clinched first-round home tournament games Monday before the tourney shifts to Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park on Tuesday.