Lady Avs rally from double-digit deficit to win finale over Friendship

The Lady Commanders led 12-1 through three innings. But Winfree Bryant scored four in the fourth and 13 in the fifth.

Alaina Smith’s fifth home run, with Kendall Arnold on base, ignited Winfree Bryant’s rally in the fourth and was the third straight game in which she went deep.

Singles by Hannah Breedlove, Emma Claire Minter and Addie Grace Porter sandwiched around a Carissa Ball triple brought the Lady Aviators to within a run. Harris’ two0-run double put the visitors in front. Minter capped the inning with a three-run inside-the-park homer.

Arnold, Breedlove, Miner, Harris, Smith, Porter and Cartissa Ball each banged out two of Winfree Bryant’s 16 hits. Porter tripled while Savannah Seay and Smith doubled

Minter pitched the third and fourth innings in relief of starter Ball to get the win. Ball returned to the circle in the circle.

In Friendship’s 13-3 loss at Winfree Bryant on Tuesday, the Lady Commanders jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning before the Lady Aviators turned momentum around with five in the bottom half.

Cloe Smith and Deshea Oakley had two singles each for Friendship while Destiny Henderson and Allyson Stallworth singled and drove in a run apiece. Annabelle Cooksey also singled.

Kristen Smith struck out two from the circle.