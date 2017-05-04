District 1-A tournament canceled by weather

The teams, who played play-in games earlier this week to break the field down to four teams, will be seeded by their regular-season finish for the East-Middle Region tournament, which will begin Monday at home sites.

“No one could agree on how we were going to move everything forward,” said Friendship Christian coach Regan Ingram, whose school was to host the final four games of the event Thursday and Friday. “We don’t have to have the district tournament. It’s just something the (athletic directors) wanted.

“I gave (the coaches) a lot of different options - Wednesday-Friday, Friday-Saturday, all four games Saturday. None wanted to play all four games on the same day. We didn’t want to push it to where it’s back to back because Monday is an elimination game.”

So defending state champion King’s will go in as the No. 1 seed, followed by Friendship Christian, Donelson Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian. Friendship will play at home at 5 p.m. Monday against Ezell-Harding or Zion Christian (who are trying to decide Nos. 3 and 4 in District 2) with the other traveling to King’s. MJCA will go to Davidson Academy or Battle Ground Academy (who hope to play for the championship Friday) with DCA visiting the runner-up.

Monday’s winners will advance to the region semifinals later next week at King’s.

The league’s baseball coaches moved their semifinals to Wednesday. Friendship is scheduled to face Mt. Juliet Christian for third place Friday after Donelson Christian and Knoxville Webb meet for the championship at 4, both at FCS. The Commanders and Saints will travel for region action Tuesday with first-round winners advancing to the semifinals at Battle Ground Academy.

In Division I, the 9-AAA baseball tournament will get under way Friday at two sites.

At Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet will battle Hendersonville at 4 p.m., followed by the host Wildcats against Portland at 7. Lebanon will visit Beech for a 7 p.m. game after Gallatin and Station Camp meet at 4.

Win or lose, all will return Saturday. Wilson Central and Gallatin will play at 11 a.m. due to prom that night, with the other game set for 2 p.m. There will be no games Sunday unless weather forces a change before the tournament resumes Monday.

Each bracket winner will meet in a one-game championship at the higher seed Wednesday with both advancing to the Region 5-AAA tournament.