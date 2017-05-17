Tuesday night LGSA results

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 8, Adams Lawncare 2

Zakiyah Brooks homered and drove in two runs for Terry Horne while Caitlin Greer tripled and Keeli Davis and Adeline Smith singled. Alyssa Horne struck out nine batters and walked four.

Allie Adams fanned three for Adams.

8-UNDER

Wilson Bank 15, Journey’s 9

Analyn McKenzie singled twice and tripled in Wilson Bank’s first win of the year. Addison Lattimore singled twice and Kloe Kamm once as both doubled. Rylee Rogers and Jadan Warmath each singled three times; Marlie Beaty, Avalyn Broach, Labreion Kirkendoll and Julianna Pruitt each produced a pair of singles.

Bella Stafford homered and singled for Journey’s while Aryanna McCarver tripled and doubled and Makenzi Ellis and Neely Greer tripled and singled. Waverly Head, Reagan Schmitz and Morgan Sutton doubled as they and Lindsay Denson singled.

Just Box It 12, Lester Digital 10

Callie Dillard and Jordan Hawkins each had two singles and a double for Just Box It. Teagan Fetcho, Emmy Lindsey and Kailyn Roberts each racked up three singles; Kate Bone, Mikayla Hubbard and Autumn Sweatt two apiece and Cassi Hayes and Colleena Ralston one each.

Harlie Phillips tripled, doubled and singled for Lester while Alyssa Wood doubled three times and Olivia Lester once. Avery Taylor doubled and singled. Amelia Friedhof and Lillian Fulton each finished with two singles and Courtney Bruce and Marleigh Gray one apiece.

6-UNDER

Gypsy Jo’s 8, Ligon & Bobo 4

Cami Dockins tripled twice for Gypsy Jo’s. McKenzie Jo Thompson singled as she and Hope Judd doubled. Carlie Maynard and Anniston Smith each singled twice and Rachel Gaddes, Hadley Hays and Bella Mota once apiece.

Olivia Edwards tripled for Ligon & Bobo. Coraline Ash singled as she, Tatum Estes and Maile Morris doubled. Kinsley Schwend singled twice and Gwendolyn Ash, Nataliyah Dowell, Makenna Guy and London Langford once each.

All Around Home Repair vs. Spiral Systems

Delaney Vaughn doubled and singled for All Around. Crimson Hicks, Ja’Ziyah Jackson, Monroe Martin and Jayla Wofford each singled twice and Kaelyn Carter, Mallory Evetts, Ansleigh Gray, Ja’Myah Jackson, Anna Kate Potter and Kaylee Anne Tomlinson once apiece.

PEE WEE

Smile Gallery vs. Cedarstone Bank

Adi Reece Davis and Makayla Williamson doubled off coach’s pitch and also singled for Smile. Allie Pominville also had a hit off a coach’s pitch as she, Kinsley Ash, Isabella Callahan, Bree Hickman, Kennedy McGovern, Kenslie Nieves, Adelynn Owen and Aleeyah Rummell racked up two singles each.

Hadleigh Gant, Isabelle Goad-Hodge, Raelynn Parsley, Leiah Rush, Aubrey Smith, Ellison Smith and Anna Tyree each singled twice and Karleigh Hollis and Morgan McCauley once for Cedarstone.