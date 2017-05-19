Thursday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Superior 15, Blackwell Realty 6

Morgan Harlin homered and drove in three Superior runs. Carolyn Allison also had three RBI as she, Ellie Brinkman, Madison Collier and Emoni Jude singled. Taylor Haymans struck out three in two innings of pitching.

Jazmyn Haney singled as she and Mya Kees doubled for Blackwell. Hanna Short singled twice and Alexis Dekker once.

Bridgepoint Surveying 8, Dick’s Sporting Goods 2

Annalee Gravely, Paige Potter, Chloe Ray and Madison Smith singled for Bridgepoint.

Addison Thiele tripled while Lindsey Lasater and Lexie Western singled for Dick’s.

10-UNDER

Straight Shot 4, State Farm - Jeff Gannon 3

Laina Knight drove in four Straight Shot runs as she, Harley Brader and Avery Haymans singled. Knight struck out 10 batters in four innings.

Abby Gannon tripled for State Farm. Kyla Scharfman singled twice and Kennedy Scharfman and Bailey Shepard once each.

Lebanon Monument 6, Terry Horne CPA 4

McKenzie Jordan, Kylee Stafford and Ainsley Wooldridge singled for Lebanon Monument. Annalise Meckenburg struck out eight batters.

Zakiyah Brooks homered and singled for Terry Horne while Keeli Davis tripled. Alyssa Horne, Haven Manning and Adeline Smith doubled. Horne struck out 10 batters.

Adams Lawn Care 9, Stephens Homes 7

Mayce Crocker homered for Adams while Valerie Bruce, Liberty Hill and Maci Hodge singled. Allie Adams struck out four.

Montgomery Appraisal 9, Vibe Auto 3

Morgan Stearman hit a two-run homer to center field for Montgomery. Kelsey Hailey singled as she and Jaden Harris tripled while Makaylee Montgomery singled. Stearman struck out eight in a complete game.