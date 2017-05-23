LGSA Fun Day results

Other games which were suspended or never started due to rain will be completed or rescheduled later.

14-UNDER

Superior 9, Bridgepoint 5

Makayla Thompson doubled and singled for Superior. Carolyn Allison and Savannah Kennedy each singled twice and Kailey Harvey and Taylor Haymans once apiece.

Blackwell Realty 6, Dick’s Sporting Goods 5

Jessica Rockhill homered and drove in two runs for Blackwell while Alexis Dekker and Jazmyn Haney singled.

Emma Blair and Gracie Netherton doubled for Dick’s while Delisha Kirkendoll, Madison Newberry and Addison Thiele singled.

10-UNDER

Straight Shot 9, Vibe Auto 0

Emmy Pitt drove in three Straight Shot runs on a triple, double and single. Avery Haymans and Laina Knight each singled twice and Abby Brinkley and Maddye McKenzie once apiece. Knight struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced from the circle.

Lebanon Monument 14, Adams Lawn Care 2

Annalise Meckenburg drove in four Lebanon Monument runs on a homer and a triple. Alindrea Huddleston doubled as she and Chloe Harris tripled. Rylee Hale and Olivia Mae See doubled and singled while Tramaria Nunley and Kyliee Stafford each singled twice. Meckenburg notched nine strikeouts from the circle.

Kaylee Sellars tripled and singled for Adams while Maci Hodge doubled and Liberty Hill singled twice. Allie Adams struck out five batters.

8-UNDER

Just Box It 16, Journey’s 0

Callie Dillard homered and singled for Just Box It. Teagan Fetcho, Jordan Hawkins and Cassi Hayes each had three singles; Mikayla Hubbard, Emmy Lindsey, Colleena Ralston, Kailyn Roberts and Autumn Sweatt two apiece and Kate Bone and Alayna Scott one each.

Milliken Roofing 9, Journey’s 6

Abby Smith singled twice and homered for Milliken. Adilynn Harris, Amiyah Hodge and Gracyn Milliken each singled twice and Payln Stephens once as all four doubled. Sophie Bayes, Lexi Simpson and Abby Smith each singled twice and Londen Bridgers, Ky’Leigh Chandler, Haven Risner and Jenny Yow once apiece.

Bella Stafford doubled for Journey’s. Neely Greer singled three times, Aryanna McCarver and Reagan Schmitz twice each and Ashtyn Corley, Makenzi Ellis, Emma Kate Hunter and Morgan Sutton once apiece.

Just Box It 19, Wilson Bank 8

Callie Dillard doubled twice and singled for Just Box It while Kailyn Roberts racked up two triples and a double. Teagan Fetcho and Jordan Hawkins each singled twice and doubled. Autumn Sweatt singled three times; Kate Bone, Cassi Hayes, Mikayla Hubbard, Emmy Lindsey and Alayna Scott twice each and Colleena Ralston once.

Analyn McKenzie singled twice and doubled for Wilson Bank. Julianna Pruitt picked up three singles while Molly Followill, Labreion Kirkendoll, Carolyn Natte and Rylee Rogers each racked up two and Marlie Beaty, Avalyn Roach and Addison Lattimore one apiece.

Lester Digital 17, Milliken Roofing 16

Harlie Phillips capped an eight-RBI game with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning after having hit two homers earlier for Lester. Alyssa Wood homered as she and Avery Taylor each singled twice and doubled while Courtney Bruce and Olivia Lester each doubled twice and singled. Emma Broomfield singled four times, Lillian Fulton three, Amelia Friedhof twice and Marleigh Gray once.

Ky’Leigh Chandler homered, doubled and singled for Milliken while Abby Smith tripled, doubled and singled. Adilynn Harris had two doubles and two singles. Sophie Bayes, Amiyah Hodge and Gracyn Milliken each singled three times while Londen Bridgers, Haven Risner, Lexi Simpson and Payln Stephens had two apiece.

6-UNDER

All Around Home Repair 3, Ligon & Bobo 3

Kaelyn Carter, Mallory Evetts, Kaylee Anne Tomlinson, Delaney Vaughn and Jayla Wofford each singled twice and Ansleigh Gray, Ja’Myah Jackson, Ja’Ziyah Jackson and Anna Kate Potter once apiece for All Around.

Tatum Estes and Makenna Guy tripled for Ligon & Bobo. Nataliyah Dowell singled twice and Olivia Edwards, London Langford, Maile Morris and Adalynn Morris once apiece.

Gypsy Jo’s 9, All Around Home Repair 3

Anniston Smith drove in three Gypsy Jo’s runs as she and Cami Dockins homered while Hope Judd and Alivia Weir doubled and singled. Carlie Maynard, McKenzie Jo Thonmpson and Ailee Weitzel each singled twice and Hadley Hays, Bella Mota, Essie Mae Shehane and Rylee Stanley once apiece.

Delaney Vaughn doubled twice for All Around. Kaelyn Carter and Anna Kate Potter each singled twice and Exzari’yah Casno-Bailey, Ansleigh Gray, Ja’Ziyah Jackson, Kaylee Anne Tomlinson and Jayla Wofford once apiece.

Spiral Systems 5, Ligon & Bobo 1

Ealyn Burton drove in three Spiral Systems runs on a double and a single. Adollyne Lalka-Hill and Makenna Lee each singled twice and Courtney Haley, McKenzie Lockwood, Cadence Malave, Sadie Mosley and Madelyn Patton once apiece.

Gypsy Jo’s 10, Spiral Systems 7

Alivia Weir, who drove in four runs, doubled and Carlie Maynard singled as both tripled for Gypsy Jo’s while Cami Dockins and Hadley Hays doubled and singled. Rachel Gaddes, Hope Judd, Bella Mota, Rylee Stanley and McKenzie Jo Thompson each singled twice and Ailee Weitzel once.

Sadie Mosley singled twice and homered for Spiral Systems. Makenna Lee singled twice as she and Alivia Lattimore doubled. Ealyn Burton and Kacie Rose each singled twice and Raelynn Ashley, Cadence Malave, Madelyn Patton and Kendra White once apiece.

PEE WEE

Smile Gallery vs. SEI

Makayla Williamson singled as she and Adi Reece Davis doubled for Smile. Kinley Ash, Isabella Callahan, Bonnie Cobb-Cook, Bree Hickman, Kennedy McGovern, Kenslie Nieves, Adelynn Owen, Allie Pominville and Aleeyah Rummell racked up two singles each.

Airyn Harris singled as she and Harper Hall doubled for SEI.

Smile Gallery vs. Cedarstone

Bonnie Cobb-Cook doubled and singled for Smile while Kinley Ash, Isabella Callahan, Adi Reece Davis, Bree Hickman, Kenslie Nieves, Allie Pominville, Aleeyah Rummell and Makayla Williamson each singled twice.