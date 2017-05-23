Monday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Superior 7, Blackwell Realty 6

Morgan Harlin drove in four Superior runs, two on a homer, while Kailey Harvey singled. Taylor Haymans struck out six batters in four innings in the circle.

Mya Kees and Jayce Yarbrough each singled twice and Jazmyn Haney, Karlyn Race and Akira Wooden once apiece for Blackwell.

Bridgepoint Surveying 6, Dick’s Sporting Goods 3

Paige Potter homered and drove in three runs for Bridgepoint while Julia Boyd doubled. Zoe Ray singled twice and Annalee Gravely, Mallorie Harris, Kennadi Martin, McKenzie (Lou) Mason, Chloe Ray and Madison Smith once each.

Gracie Netherton homered and Lindsey Lasater doubled as both doubled for Dick’s. Kyra Guess, Delisha Kirkendoll, Abigail McClain and Addison Thiele singled.

10-UNDER

Straight Shot 9, Lebanon Monument 0

Laina Knight drove in three Straight Shot runs on a homer and double while Maddye McKenzie doubled and singled. Emmy Pitt singled three times and Harley Brader, Haylee Brader, Abby Brinkley, Avery Haymans, Abby Hixson and Ellie Parker once apiece. Knight struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced over four innings.

McKenzie Jordan tripled while Chloe Harris and Kylee Stafford singled for Lebanon Monument. Annalise Meckenburg struck out eight batters.

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 6, Terry Horne CPA 2

Kyla Scharfman drove in two State Farm runs as she and Bailey Shepard singled. Shepard also struck out eight batters in the circle.

Keeli Davis drove in a Terry Horne run. Alyssa Horne struck out three batters.

Terry Horne CPA 8, Montgomery Appraisal 6

Adeline Smith drove in two Terry Horne runs and Alyssa Horne one as both doubled in the game which was suspended by rain Saturday and finished Monday. Alyssa Horne struck out eight batters.

Makyla Crutchfield homered for Montgomery.

Montgomery Appraisal 13, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 2

Kelsey Haley homered for Montgomery while Mackenzie Harris drove in two runs as she and Madalyn Kennedy doubled.

Avery Sellars doubled and Adelyn Stephens singled for Ryan Stephens. Sarah Adams struck out three batters.

8-UNDER

Lester Digital 11, Journey’s 5

Harlie Phillips tripled three times for Lester while Alyssa Wood had two doubles and two singles. Emma Broomfield singled twice and Lillian Fulton once as both doubled. Avery Taylor singled three times, Amelia Friedhof and Marleigh Gray twice each and Courtney Bruce once.

Neely Greer tripled and singled for Journey’s while Aryanna McCarver doubled twice and Waverly Head doubled and singled. Makenzi Ellis and Reagan Schmitz each singled twice and Lindsay Denson, Emma Kate Hunter, Bella Stafford and Morgan Sutton once apiece.