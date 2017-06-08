Gypsy Jo’s wins LGSA 6-under tourney title

Alivia Weir drove in two Gypsy Jo’s runs on a pair of singles. Hope Judd also had an RBI as she and Halle Bond doubled and singled. Cami Dockins singled twice and Callie Maynard, Balle Mota, Anniston Smith and Rylee Stanley once each.

In other LGSA tournament games Wednesday:

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 11, Adams Lawn Care 4

Alyssa Horne homered twice and struck out seven batters for Terry Horne. Keeli Davis tripled twice while Skylar Acosta and Kaylee McFarlin doubled and Adeline Smith and Savannah Warren singled.

State Farm - Jeff Gannon 12, Vibe Auto 1

Bailey Shepard homered, singled and struck out six batters for State Farm. Kyla Scharfman singled twice and Grayce Gravely, Kaylee Harlin, Tristen Oliver and Kennedy Scharfman once apiece.

Straight Shot 14, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 5

Laina Knight tripled, doubled and singled for Straight Shot. Takisha Hastings singled as she and Abby Hixson doubled. Emmy Pitt singled three times, Harley Brader twice and Haylee Brader, Abby Brinkley and Avery Haymans once each.

Panzie Chowning singled for Ryan Stephens.

Lebanon Monument 6, Montgomery Appraisal 1

Kylee Stafford drove in six Lebanon Monument runs on a homer and a triple. McKenzie Jordan singled twice and Annalise Meckenburg and Tramaria Nunley once each.

Kelsey Haley tripled for Montgomery.

8-UNDER

Journey’s 13, Wilson Bank 10

Aryanna McCarver homered, tripled and singled for Journey’s. Waverly Head doubled twice while Reagan Schmitz singled twice and doubled. Bella Stafford singled three times, Makenzi Ellis and Neely Greer twice each and Lindsay Denson and Morgan Sutton once apiece.

Molly Followill homered and doubled for Wilson Bank while Avalyn Broach doubled twice and singled. Carlie Maynard singled as she and Kloe Kamm doubled. Addison Lattimore, who made stellar plays at third base, and Julianna Pruitt each singled three times, Labreion Kirkendoll twice and Carolyn Natte and Jadan Warmath once apiece.