LGSA semifinal results

14-UNDER

Superior 8, Dick’s Sporting Goods 7

Savannah Kennedy tripled and Megan Burrow singled as both doubled for Superior. Kailey Harvey had two singles and Emoni Jude and Morgan Harlin one each.

Delisha Kirkendoll and Madison Newberry doubled, singled and drove in two runs each for Dick’s while Abbey Apple, Abigail McClain, Gracie Netherton and Addison Thiele singled.

Bridgepoint Surveying 10, Blackwell Realty 3

Annalee Gravely homered and tripled for Bridgepoint while Olivia Harpe doubled. Julia Boyd and Kennadi Martin each singled twice and Mallorie Harris once.

Alexis Dekker doubled and Mya Kees and Hanna Short singled for Blackwell.

10-UNDER

Straight Shot 3, State Farm - Jeff Gannon 2

Laina Knight tripled for Straight Shot while Emmy Pitt doubled and Maddye McKenzie singled.

Abby Gannon, Kyla Scharfman and Bailey Shepard singled for State Farm.

Terry Horne 3, Lebanon Monument 2

Alyssa Horne doubled and Keeli Davis singled as both tripled for Terry Horne. Zakiyah Brooks and Savannah Warren singled. Alyssa Horne also struck out 15 batters,

Annalise Meckenburg tripled and McKenzie Jordan doubled as both singled for Lebanon Monument. Kylee Stafford doubled. Meckenburg posted eight strikeouts in the circle.

8-UNDER

Lester Digital 16, Milliken Roofing 4

Alyssa Wood singled twice, homered and doubled for Lester while Emma Broomfield doubled twice and singled twice. Harlie Phillips singled three times and Amelia Friedhof and Avery Taylor once each as all three doubled. Lillian Fulton, Marleigh Gray and Olivia Lester each singled twice.

Abby Smith doubled and singled for Milliken. Payln Stephens and Jenny Yow each singled twice and KyLeigh Chandler, Jailyn Driver, Amiyah Hodge and Gracyn Milliken once apiece.

Just Box It 10, Journey’s 4

Kailyn Roberts homered and Teagan Fetcho doubled as both singled for Just Box It. Kate Bone, Callie Dillard, Jordan Hawkins, Cassi Hayes and Emmy Lindsey each singled twice and Baylin Cox, Mikayla Hubbard and Colleena Ralston once apiece.

Waverly Head singled three times; Ashtyn Corley, Reagan Schmitz and Bella Stafford twice each and Makenzi Ellis, Neely Greer, Aryanna McCarver and Nora Rogers once apiece for Journey’s.