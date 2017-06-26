Phoenix softball adds Union City’s Davis to recruiting class

Davis spent the last two seasons at Jackson State Community College in Jackson, helping the Generals to records of 36-23 in 2015 and 41-19 this year. She batted .250 with two doubles, two homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored in just 88 at-bats as a freshman and posted a .273 average with five doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 24 runs scored last season.

She earned four letters in both softball and basketball at Union City High School, earning All-Region honors twice in softball and academic accolades one year in basketball. She is the daughter of Anthony and Dana Davis.

Davis joins Brigid Antonelli, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; Paola Del Valle, of St. Cloud, Fla.; Paige Robinson, of Lebanon; Kayla Rainey, of Madison; Brice Dabbs, of Lebanon; Keyley Caplinger, of Auburntown; Callie Perkins, of Huntland; Hope Titchbourne, of Bozeman, Mont.; Sydney Adkins, of LaFayette, Ga.; Ashley Faught, of Union City; and Shelby Phelps, of Owensboro, Ky., in this year’s recruiting class.