Lebanon Girls Softball Association
LGSA 10U Finch Division winners, runners up
Submitted
•
Aug 22, 2017 at 9:30 AM
Terry Horne, CPA won the Lebanon Girls Softball Association 10-under Finch Division regular-season championship. Players are Skylar Acosta, Keeli Davis, Caitlin Greer, Alyssa Horne, Haven Manning, Adeline Smith, Kylie Taylor, Zakiyah Brooks, Jayda Judice, Kaylee McFarlin, Asiah McGhee and Savannah Warren. Coaches are Mike Smith, Adam Greer and Jason Horne.
Jeff Gannon State Farm finished second in the Finch Division. Players are Abby Gannon, Grayce Gravely, Kaylee Harlin, Cadence Logue, Reese Potter, Kyla Scharfman, Makenzie McElroy, Macayla Moss, Tristen Oliver, Kennedy Scharfman and Bailey Shepard. Coaches are John Gravely and Jason Harlin.