Mt. Juliet’s Stafford signs with King softball

Mt. Juliet outfielder Lexi Stafford signs to play softball for NCAA Division II school King University of Bristol on Thursday morning. Seated are (from left) grandmother Faye Stafford, father Brian Stafford, mother Brooke Stafford, stepfather Todd Petty. Standing are Mt. Juliet head coach Haley Knepp; Freedom Softball coaches Micah Voiles, Kenneth Smith and Kevin Jones, grandfather Joseph Bowman, MJHS assistant coach Kevin Costley and principal Mel Brown. Not pictured is Lexi’s brother, Landon.