Forks River edges Tuckers 2-1

Aly Dickerson pitched the full six innings for Tuckers, allowing two hits while striking out 14. She was backed by a defense which committed just one error. Catcher Callie Buhler threw out a base stealer at second base in the fourth inning.

She also drove in the Lady Hornets’ run for a 1-0 lead in the first inning and finished with half of Tuckers Crossroads’ four hits. Buhler and Jaina Drennon had the others

Forks River tied the score in the third. The Lady Bulldogs saved their best play for last when Buhler was thrown out at home attempting to steal in the fifth inning after Dickerson was walked intentionally with two out.