Cumberland’s Antonelli named TSWA Player of the Week

Antonelli batted .364 (8-for-22) with six RBIs and seven runs scored in six games for the Phoenix. The Redondo Beach, Calif., native posted two hits in both ends of a doubleheader versus Bryan College, scoring three runs and driving in another in the sweep for CU.

The junior singled, walked twice, scored three times and drove in a run in the first of two doubleheaders at Shawnee State. She singled twice, drove in four runs and scored once in the third contest against the Bears and singled in the finale versus SSU.

Antonelli is batting .354 with four doubles, one home run, 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 29 contests this season.