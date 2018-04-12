Friendship falls in extras at Davidson

The Lady Bears scored in the bottom of the fifth, and final, regulation frame to force extras after Friendship scored three times in the top of the inning to go up 6-5. Davidson tallied once in the second and fourth frames and three times in the third after the Lady Commanders built a 3-0 lead midway through the second.

Kristen Smith drove in two Friendship runs on a double and single while striking out six Lady Bears from the pitcher’s circle. Emmy Pitt produced a pair of RBI on two singles while Allyson Stallworth and Deshea Oakley each knocked in a run on a single. Cloe Smith singled twice as the Lady Commanders slipped to 10-4.

Friendship will play host to Southside on Friday before traveling to Goodpasture next Monday.