Five Lady Commanders scored in the second inning and 10 crossed the plate in the third as they finished with nine hits and took advantage of four Lady Saint errors.

Elizabeth Miller drove in four runs on three hits while Brooke Jones had three RBI on two hits, including a homer. Sydney McCormick knocked in two tallies while Joy Osipchuk chipped in with two hits.

Kennedy West allowed two hits and struck out five in three innings for Friendship.