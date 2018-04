The Lady Commanders lost to Hoover (Ala.) and Greenbrier earlier in the day.

Friendship fell behind the Lady Knights 3-0 before exploding for five runs in the bottom of the third inning and tacking on two more in the fourth-and-final frame.

Cameron Burton drove in three Friendship runs to help Kyleigh Pitzer to the win.

Pitzer pitched three innings with seven strikeouts. Kennedy West worked an inning with two punchouts.

Friendship outhit the Lady Knights 5-4.