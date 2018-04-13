Out at third, no run at home as Mt. Juliet holds off Lebanon 3-2

The decision pulled Mt. Juliet into a tie with Lebanon atop the District 9-AAA standings at 6-1, with the Lady Bears owning the tiebreaker until the teams’ rematch at LHS on April 26.

With runners on second and third, Brianna Nagelhout was robbed of a hit on a diving catch in center field by Caryn Cernuto. Both runners tagged, but Kimble was thrown out at third just before (so ruled by the umpires) Bennett crossed the plate to end the game.

Alyssa Costley surrendered six Lebanon hits and a walk while striking out three as Mt. Juliet improved to 11-4 for the season.

Lebanon’s Carlie Fox put up near identical numbers - seven hits and a walk allowed with three punchouts as the Lady Devils dropped to 14-9.

Cernuto singled in the tie-breaking run for Mt. Juliet in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kayleigh Billington tied the game 2-2 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Lebanon tok a 2-1 lead in the third on an error. The Lady Devils went up 1-0 in the first on a Morgan Jones fielder’s choice scoring Bennett, who had doubled to center field to begin the game.

Makayla Draper homered for Mt. Juliet in the second to tie the game 1-1.

Billington and Cernuto each singled twice and Gabby Faccadio once while Savannah Cole doubled.

Kimble singled three times and Brizeida Chavez and Aaryn Grace Lester once each.