Southside softball Southside's Herrin perfect vs. Friendship Staff Reports • Yesterday at 8:04 PM Parker Herrin pitched a three-inning perfect game for Southside in a 15-0 win at Friendship Christian on Friday. Herrin struck out three while her offense was putting together nine hits. Lily Beth Waddle drove in five runs while going 3-for-3, including a pair of doubles. She, Abby Hall and Mackenzie McDonald each had multiple hits for the Lady Saints.