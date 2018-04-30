Tuckers Crossroads softball Carroll-Oakland climbs from behind to top TXR Staff Reports • Apr 30, 2018 at 7:30 PM TUCKERS CROSSROADS — Carroll-Oakland rallied from an early deficit Monday, breaking a tie with four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 9-5 win over Tuckers Crossroads. The Lady Hornets led 5-2 through four innings before Carroll-Oakland pulled even with three in the top of the fifth. The Lady Eagles outhit Tuckers Crossroads 10-9 despite striking out 14 times against Aly Dickerson. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.