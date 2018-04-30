Chang drives in five in Southside win

Chang’s big day included a second-inning single and a third-inning home run as Southside scored 10 times in the third. Mackenzie McDonald, Lily Beth Waddle, Parker Herrin, Camryn Langley and Abby Hall had RBIs in the third.

Waddle and Chang each had three of Southside’s 11 hits while Waddle, Lily Webber and Sarah Kizer also collected multiple hits.

Herrin allowed one hit in three innings while striking out two.

Southside will close out the season Tuesday with a 4:15 p.m. game against Friendship Christian for Eighth-Grade Day.