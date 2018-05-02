LGSA results

TUESDAY

8-UNDER

Holt Plumbing 14, Spiral Systems 5

Ailee Weitzel homered for Holt while Kloe Kamm tripled and doubled. Lillian Fulton and Cassi Hayes each doubled twice and Alyvia Barnabi once as all three singled. Landry Orr and Tatum Woodson each singled three times, Ja’ziyah Jackson and Lexi Simpson twice apiece and Brooklyn Copas once.

Olivia Fry singled twice and Avalyn Broach once as they and Addison Lattimore, Madelyn Patton and Emelia Robinson doubled for Spiral Systems. Ealyn Burton singled twice and Kassie Martel and Delaney Vaughn once.

Drip Dry Plumbing vs. Ryan Stephens Custom Homes

Amelia Friedhof, Alexis Jones and Jadan Warmath each doubled twice and singled for Drip Dry. Dailey Rae Hight singled twice as she and Nataliyah Dowell doubled. Labreion Kirkendoll singled twice and Jalacia Anter, Monroe Martin and Anniston Smith once apiece.

Nora Rogers homered and doubled for Ryan Stephens. Emma Broomfield and Payln Stephens each singled twice as they and Waverly Head doubled. McKenzie Jo Thompson singled twice and Arianna Brown, Ayannah Coffey, Tatum Estes and Makenna Guy once apiece.

Journey’s 10, CedarStone Bank 9

Madelyn Kemp singled twice and Marlie Beaty, Molly Followill, Emma Kate Hunter and Aryanna McCarver once each as they and Adollyne Lalka-Hill doubled for Journey’s. Kymree Thompson, Mercedeez Marsh, Kinsley Schwend and Alivia Weir singled once apiece.

Cami Dockins doubled twice and Hadley Hays once as they tripled for CedarStone while Carlie Maynard tripled and singled. Makenna Lee doubled twice and singled. Addison Haston had three singles and Bella Bornot, Brooklynn Harrington and Harper Haskins one apiece.

PEE WEE

Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting vs. Anything Construction

Vivian Borton, Miracle Hastings, Mildred Holeton, Noa Lovelace, Payton McGray, Hillary Rickaway and Haiden Schultz each singled twice and Emmalee Bringhurst and Aleeyah Rummell once apiece for Straight Shot.

Lyla Mae Craighead and Lillie Anne Wright homered and singled for Anything. Kennedi Fussell, Ellah Hatter, Mercy Marsh, Gracie Nixon and Henley Simmons each singled twice and Hannah Elmore once.

MONDAY

10-UNDER

Bridgepoint LLC 9, Milliken Roofing 3

Grayce Gravely doubled for Bridgepoint while Reese Potter singled three times. Kyla Scharfman singled and, from the circle, struck out 10 batter in four innings.

Maci Hodge tripled twice for Milliken. Amiyah Hodge doubled as she, Vanessa Chowning and Avery Mathis singled. Autumn Sweatt struck out 11 batters in four innings.

Drip Dry Plumbing 11, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 9

Labreion Kirkendoll tripled, doubled and singled for Drip Dry. Amelia Freidhof and Anniston Smith each singled twice and Dailey Rae Hight once as all three doubled. Jalacia Anter, Nataliyah Dowell and Jadan Warmath each singled twice and Alexis Jones once.

Waverly Head homered as she and Nora Rogers doubled for Ryan Stephens. Neely Greer singled three times; Ayannah Coffey, Makenna Guy, Payln Stephens and McKenzie Jo Thompson twice each and Arianna Brown and Isley Cross once apiece.

Journey’s 12, CedarStone 6

Aryanna McCarver homered twice and doubled for Journey’s while Madelyn Kemp homered and tripled. Marlie Beaty and Adollyne Lalka-Hill doubled and singled. Emma Kate Hunter, who made a spectacular catch of a line drive to end the game, and Kinsley Schwend each singled twice and Kymree Ferguson and Alivia Weir once apiece.

Cami Dockins tripled and singled for CedarStone. Halle Bond, Addison Haston and Carlie Maynard each singled twice and Bella Bornot, Harper Haskins and Makenna Lee once apiece.

Holt Plumbing 17, Spiral Systems 3

Cassi Hayes homered, tripled and doubled for Holt. Lexi Simpson doubled as she and Emma Kellow tripled and singled. Kloe Kamm doubled twice and Lillian Fulton once as both singled while Landry Orr singled twice and doubled. Alyvia Barnabi and Brooklyn Copas each singled twice and Ja’myah Jackson, Ja’ziyah Jackson, Ailee Weitzel and Tatum Woodson once apiece.

Delaney Vaughn singled as she, Addison Lattimore and Madelyn Patton doubled for Spiral Systems. Kassie Martel singled twice and Adalynn Morris once.

6-UNDER

Hawk Specialty 8, Music City Trailer 6

Harper Hall tripled Anna Kate Potter singled as they, Isabelle Goad-Hodge, Airyn Harris and Kendra Pritchard homered for Hawk. Paisleigh Guy tripled. Eden Wills singled twice and Jada James and Kaylee Anne Tomlinson once.

Alivia Lattimore homered for Music City while Riley Stanley tripled, Courtney Haley doubled and Anna Tyree singled.

PEE WEE

Smile Gallery vs. Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting

Brooklyn Buchanan, Emma Byrnes, Pyper Davis, Claire Langford, Gracie Patton, Tanna Satchell, Adelyn Seay, Brylee Sellars and Aubrie Wright each singled twice for Smile Gallery.

Aleeyah Rummell homered and singled for Straight Shot. Emmalee Bringhurst, Miracle Hastings, Mildred Holeton, Noa Lovelace, Payton Lovelace, Hillary Rickaway and Haiden Schultz each singled twice.