Nine softball players receive Academic All-Mid-South honors

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. Sixty-eight student-athletes from eight Mid-South Conference institutions were honored.

Junior Kristian Davis holds a 3.93 GPA in Criminal Justice/Public Administration while senior Kaitlin Kralj has a 3.92 in Health and Human Performance and Paolo Del Valle (English) and Kayala Hoppenjans (Health and Human Performance) each post 3.86 grade-point-averages.

Junior Callie Perkins carries a 3.77 GPA in Physical Education with Coaching, sophomore Tyra Graham has a 3.75 in Exercise and Sport Science, sophomore Taylor Woodring holds a 3.50 in Child Growth and Learning and sophomore Ashley Wilson posts a 3.26 in Accounting.

Cumberland will open play in the Mid-South Conference Championships against Shawnee State at 10 a.m. Friday at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green.